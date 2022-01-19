FY2021 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.