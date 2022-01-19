Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) to an outperform rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $38.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BEP. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.27.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

