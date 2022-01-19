Sunnova Energy International Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NOVA opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

