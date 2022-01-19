ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,943,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,599,835. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

