Head to Head Review: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -27.80% -133.13% -23.96% Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Oak Street Health and Pear Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 5.50 -$187.99 million ($1.62) -12.43 Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pear Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and Pear Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 3 10 0 2.77 Pear Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.05%. Pear Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Pear Therapeutics.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Pear Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

