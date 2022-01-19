GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.83) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($22.24) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($19.10) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,610.47 ($21.97).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,701.20 ($23.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.70). The stock has a market cap of £85.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,589.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,493.68.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($28.18) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($68,241.64).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

