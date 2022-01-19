Reviewing Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 11.17 $17.95 million $0.32 89.56 Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.46 -$58.45 million ($2.05) -1.94

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 9.72% 12.64% 10.08% Applied Optoelectronics -25.33% -11.15% -6.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allegro MicroSystems and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 38.87%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 168.68%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

