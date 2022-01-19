XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) vs. Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Critical Comparison

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get XPeng alerts:

This table compares XPeng and Rivian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 42.44 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -57.01 Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A

XPeng has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Rivian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Rivian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75% Rivian N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XPeng and Rivian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 1 9 0 2.90 Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75

XPeng currently has a consensus target price of $58.30, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. Rivian has a consensus target price of 134.64, indicating a potential upside of 84.04%. Given Rivian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian is more favorable than XPeng.

Summary

Rivian beats XPeng on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.