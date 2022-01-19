Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Filo Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIL. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97.

In other news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total value of C$102,587.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,455,696.97.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

