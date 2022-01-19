FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fresnillo plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fresnillo in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

