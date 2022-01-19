Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.22.

TSE EQX opened at C$8.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

