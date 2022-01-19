KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEY opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

