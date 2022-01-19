Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.59 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$57.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.14. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.72%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.50.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

