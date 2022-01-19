Travelers Companies (TRV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TRV opened at $163.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $168.31.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

