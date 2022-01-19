Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Trading Down 3.7%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $676.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.