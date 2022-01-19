iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.76 and last traded at $85.85. Approximately 25,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 25,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.39.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUSA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

