Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Tops $0.0005

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $37,557.79 and $887.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

