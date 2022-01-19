Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Shares Up 15.9%

Shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) shot up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.77 and last traded at $57.77. 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSFFF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basic-Fit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.