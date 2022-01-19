BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BW LPG in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8721 per share. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.91%.

About BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

