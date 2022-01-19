TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.00. 624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.

