BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading Down 0.7%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.18 and last traded at C$15.19. 253,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 177,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

