Step Finance Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $930,428.03 and approximately $2.13 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.28 or 0.07418430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,770.94 or 0.99950729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007649 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

