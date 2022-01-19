MakiSwap Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $241,317.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.28 or 0.07418430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,770.94 or 0.99950729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007649 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

