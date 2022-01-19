ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0005 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $537,022.81 and $49.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

