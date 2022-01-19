Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,789,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

