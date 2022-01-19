Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.98). 685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($2.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Mind Gym in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market cap of £145.15 million and a P/E ratio of 111.54.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

