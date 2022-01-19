XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Down 4.9%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. 2,266,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,041,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
A number of research firms have recently commented on XSPA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 540,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 354,721 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 140,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.
About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)
XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.
