XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Down 4.9%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. 2,266,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,041,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XSPA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 540,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 354,721 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 140,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

