Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Sells 4,368 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $13,933.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADAP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 713,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $477.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

