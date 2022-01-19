Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.92 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00006501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $282.27 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,829.17 or 1.00244675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00089258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.76 or 0.00624916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.