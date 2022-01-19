Casper Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $321.57 million and $20.44 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00067619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.58 or 0.07440206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,740.29 or 1.00031681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067224 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,610,574,222 coins and its circulating supply is 3,054,356,639 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

