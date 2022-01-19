Stafi Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.93 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and $1.60 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00202747 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00421652 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00071895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

