Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Declines By 33.6%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. 523,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

