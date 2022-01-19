XMON Market Capitalization Tops $75.73 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $75.73 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $50,658.25 or 1.21416645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.39 or 0.07442940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,768.10 or 1.00108929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007658 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

