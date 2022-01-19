Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.93

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

