Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Femasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. 22,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,267. Femasys has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

