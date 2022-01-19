Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 27,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,723. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $55.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.16%.

BFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

