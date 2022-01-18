JUST Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 3% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $365.62 million and approximately $216.90 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.98 or 0.07409150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.32 or 0.99998777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007655 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

