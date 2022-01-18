Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 102,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth $165,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Provident Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,767. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $332.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

