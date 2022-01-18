Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $2,443,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 299,990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $12,054,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,778. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

