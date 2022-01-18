Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCO. Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 635,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,509. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $4,585,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 632.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 536,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $2,388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

