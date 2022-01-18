Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 164,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. 51,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,802. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of 312.67 and a beta of -2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.43%.

In other Koss news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 5,557.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 536,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koss by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koss by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

