Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Declines By 33.2%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,345,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after buying an additional 201,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,922,000 after buying an additional 256,513 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. 906,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

