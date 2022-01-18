Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Paul S. Hoffner bought 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAL stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

