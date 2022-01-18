Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.29.

NYSE NET traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. 5,653,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,463. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -133.76 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,580 shares of company stock valued at $107,096,577 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

