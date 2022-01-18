SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $147.12 million and $7.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

