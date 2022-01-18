Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Financial Review

Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Onex pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hang Lung Group and Onex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Onex 0 1 4 0 2.80

Onex has a consensus target price of $114.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.60%. Given Onex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Hang Lung Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Onex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Group $1.23 billion 2.42 -$198.63 million N/A N/A Onex $1.14 billion 5.88 $730.00 million $19.91 3.84

Onex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hang Lung Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A Onex 74.31% 23.14% 19.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onex beats Hang Lung Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also develops various properties, including shopping mall, office, residential, serviced apartments, and carparks. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Heartland 66 in Wuhan; and Westlake 66. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, securities trading, financial, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz on December 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

