Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Down 36.2% in December

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 128,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,659. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 305,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

