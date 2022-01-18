Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 305,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of GLMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 82,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,310. The company has a market cap of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

