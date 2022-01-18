Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 305,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of GLMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 82,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,310. The company has a market cap of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.