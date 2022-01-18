Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Update

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 591,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $701,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,409,535 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 230,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT remained flat at $$1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

