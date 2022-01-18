Zacks: Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.24 per share, with a total value of $1,862,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 237.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 1,200,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,703. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

